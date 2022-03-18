No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers face off against the No. 14 Yale Bulldogs on Friday. The East region game is taking place in Milwaukee with tip-off scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Purdue-Yale at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Boilermakers were dominant offensively in the Big Ten, but failed to register titles in the regular season or conference tournament. Purdue has the same core from last year’s team, along with a potential top-5 pick in Jaden Ivey. This group is built for a run this year and it starts against Yale.

The Bulldogs got into the dance after winning the Ivy League conference tournament. Azar Swaim has been playing excellent lately and it will take a truly special effort from him to help Yale pull off the upset. The last time the Bulldogs made the bracket, they took out Baylor in the first round.

Purdue is a 16-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 144.

How to watch Purdue vs. Yale

Date: Friday, March 18

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Purdue -16, over/under 144