Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 18

After just one game on Thursday’s NBA slate, Friday’s slate features 12 games with NBA TV hosting a doubleheader. Here’s a look at Friday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 18

Reggie Bullock (personal) OUT

With Bullock out again, look for Jalen Brunson, Trey Burke and Dorian Finney-Smith to be Dallas’ top secondary options in fantasy/DFS lineups.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

LeBron James (knee) questionable

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) questionable

James and Horton-Tucker should be good to go, as they’ve suited up consistently of late. The Lakers are a dumpster fire but James remains an anchor for fantasy/DFS lineups.

OG Anunoby (finger) OUT

Anunoby remains out, which means Scottie Barnes continues to see heavy minutes for the Raptors.

Ja Morant (back) on track to play

Morant is on track to play, so he’ll regain his star status when he takes the court.

Trae Young (quad) questionable

John Collins (finger, foot) out indefinitely

Danilo Gallinari (bicep) game-time decision

Collins is out and Gallinari might also be out, which means Clint Capela and Onyeka Okungwu are the plays in fantasy/DFS contests. If Young sits, Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see more run at the point guard spot.

Seth Curry (ankle) questionable

Curry is questionable after missing a few games. Cam Thomas and Patty Mills are good filler options if Curry misses yet another game.

Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable

Gordon should be good to go, and will retain his starting spot in the rotation for the Nuggets.

Rajon Rondo (ankle) OUT

With Rondo out, Darius Garland and Brandon Goodwin are the plays for Cleveland at the point guard spot.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) questionable

Gilgeous-Alexander played through this injury last time, so he’s likely to go. If he sits, Tre Mann would be in line for more opportunities as the lead guard.

Jimmy Butler (toe) questionable

PJ Tucker (knee) questionable

Caleb Martin (knee) questionable

All three prominent wing players for Miami are questionable, which means Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro get elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.

Chris Duarte (toe) questionable

Buddy Hield remains a strong play, but would see additional value if Duarte misses Friday’s game.

Devonte’ Graham (hip) questionable

If Graham sits, CJ McCollum would likely be the team’s point guard Friday against the Spurs.

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) OUT

Donovan Mitchell (calf) OUT

With Mitchell and Bogdanovic out, the Jazz will lean on Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale on the perimeter. Those will be the top fantasy/DFS choices on this team.

De’Aaron Fox (hand) questionable

If Fox misses the game, look for the Kings to deploy Davion Mitchell and Donte DiVincenzo at the point guard position.

Zach LaVine (knee) probable

Given LaVine’s knee issue, this designation doesn’t mean much. Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White will see more touches if LaVine sits Friday.

Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT

Jae Crowder (groin) questionable

With Johnson out and Crowder questionable, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet should be the priority replacements in fantasy/DFS contests.