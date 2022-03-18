Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 18

After just one game on Thursday’s NBA slate, Friday’s slate features 12 games with NBA TV hosting a doubleheader. Here’s a look at Friday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 18
Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Reggie Bullock (personal) OUT
With Bullock out again, look for Jalen Brunson, Trey Burke and Dorian Finney-Smith to be Dallas’ top secondary options in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors
LeBron James (knee) questionable
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) questionable
James and Horton-Tucker should be good to go, as they’ve suited up consistently of late. The Lakers are a dumpster fire but James remains an anchor for fantasy/DFS lineups.
OG Anunoby (finger) OUT
Anunoby remains out, which means Scottie Barnes continues to see heavy minutes for the Raptors.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks
Ja Morant (back) on track to play
Morant is on track to play, so he’ll regain his star status when he takes the court.
Trae Young (quad) questionable
John Collins (finger, foot) out indefinitely
Danilo Gallinari (bicep) game-time decision
Collins is out and Gallinari might also be out, which means Clint Capela and Onyeka Okungwu are the plays in fantasy/DFS contests. If Young sits, Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see more run at the point guard spot.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Seth Curry (ankle) questionable
Curry is questionable after missing a few games. Cam Thomas and Patty Mills are good filler options if Curry misses yet another game.
Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable
Gordon should be good to go, and will retain his starting spot in the rotation for the Nuggets.
Rajon Rondo (ankle) OUT
With Rondo out, Darius Garland and Brandon Goodwin are the plays for Cleveland at the point guard spot.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) questionable
Gilgeous-Alexander played through this injury last time, so he’s likely to go. If he sits, Tre Mann would be in line for more opportunities as the lead guard.
Jimmy Butler (toe) questionable
PJ Tucker (knee) questionable
Caleb Martin (knee) questionable
All three prominent wing players for Miami are questionable, which means Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro get elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.
Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets
Chris Duarte (toe) questionable
Buddy Hield remains a strong play, but would see additional value if Duarte misses Friday’s game.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs
Devonte’ Graham (hip) questionable
If Graham sits, CJ McCollum would likely be the team’s point guard Friday against the Spurs.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) OUT
Donovan Mitchell (calf) OUT
With Mitchell and Bogdanovic out, the Jazz will lean on Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale on the perimeter. Those will be the top fantasy/DFS choices on this team.
Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings
De’Aaron Fox (hand) questionable
If Fox misses the game, look for the Kings to deploy Davion Mitchell and Donte DiVincenzo at the point guard position.
Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns
Zach LaVine (knee) probable
Given LaVine’s knee issue, this designation doesn’t mean much. Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White will see more touches if LaVine sits Friday.
Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT
Jae Crowder (groin) questionable
With Johnson out and Crowder questionable, Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet should be the priority replacements in fantasy/DFS contests.