How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for March 18th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Wrestlemania 38 is fast approaching and with just over two weeks until the stupendous event in Texas, the blue brand continues the build towards the big show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, March 18th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

We’re just 16 days away from Night 2 of Wrestlemania where Universal Champion Roman Reigns will collide with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title unification match. Lesnar has been hunting after Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline since he was bloodied by them at Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago. Tonight, the two will encounter each other in the Queen City.

Speaking of the Queen City, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will be in her hometown tonight and will surely gloat after what she did to Ronda Rousey last week. Flair attacked Rousey backstage and put her in a submission but failed to make her tap. We’ll see what she has to say tonight.

Also on the show, we’ll how they flesh out the other matches on the Wrestlemania card. The Usos officially have a date with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, Sami Zayn is dealing with Johnny Knoxville giving away his phone number, and Pat McAfee fought back and attacked Austin Theory last week.