How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the March 11th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This show was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio. so as always, beware of spoilers.

Tonight’s Rampage is tentatively scheduled for a later time at 11:30 p.m. ET or whenever TBS’ coverage of the NCAA Tournament wraps up. As usual, we have four matches on tap for the show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, March 18th

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET or immediately after NCAA Tournament coverage.

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Darby Allin will be in singles action tonight as he’ll go one-on-one with The Butcher. This is a continuation of the ongoing feud between Allin, Sting, and the Hardy Boyz against the Andrade Family Office, so we’ll see what comes out of this matchup.

Keith Lee will also be in one-on-one action as he takes on Max Caster. Lee has been having his issues with Team Taz over the past few weeks, so we’ll see if Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks make an appearance.

Also on tonight’s show, Leyla Hirsch will face Red Velvet and the House of Black will take on Bear Country and Fuego Del Sol in six-man tag team action.