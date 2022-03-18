Pick against the spread, over/under for Montana State-Texas Tech on Friday

The Texas Tech Red Raiders enter Friday’s clash with Big Sky Tournament Champions Montana State winning games with tough defense and will look to do the same in the big dance.

Montana State Bobcats vs Texas Tech Red Raiders (+15, 132.5)

The Red Raiders are the top defense in the country in terms of points allowed on a per possession basis away from home and second in this category overall.

For as strong as the defense is for Texas Tech, the offense drops off away from Lubbock, as Texas Tech averages 24 points per 100 possessions fewer in a road or neutral court environment than at home.

Texas Tech also experience a large dip away from home with their rebounding, as their rebounding rate is 59% at home compared to 50.1% in road and neutral court games the largest disparity for any team in the country.

Montana State is also a good 3-point shooting team away from home, making just 32.2% of their outside shots at home and 39.4% of their triple on the road, the sixth-best 3-point shooting percentage away from home in the country.

Montana State is 13-6-1 against the spread this season in road and neutral court games and has what it takes to keep things tight with a Texas Tech team that has lacked offensive fire power away from Lubbock.

The Play: Montana State +15

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.