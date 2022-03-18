Did Final Four ticket prices fall when Kentucky lost in the NCAA Tournament?

The biggest stunner of the NCAA Tournament to this point has been the No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks knocking off the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats, a team many brackets had winning it all this March Madness season.

While plenty of brackets fell apart with that single game, it’s interesting to see how the ticket market reacted.

Kentucky is one of the biggest brands in college basketball with a significant following with tons of stars in the NBA and a long history of elite teams. Had the Wildcats found themselves in the Final Four, New Orleans would’ve been flooded with people from the Bluegrass State.

According to ticketIQ, the Final Four prices have not moved that much despite the Kentucky loss. The prices dropped dipped slightly, but the average listing price is currently set at $345 as of Friday morning, March 18th.

There are still plenty of programs with fans willing to travel, and that’s reflected in the ticket market.