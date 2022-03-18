Champions League quarterfinals draw: matchups, odds, schedule for 2022 quarterfinals

We’ve reached the quarterfinal round of the UEFA Champions League, and there have been a few surprises from the round of 16. The most notable result was Real Madrid’s comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Bernabeu but Benfica and Villarreal also managed to advance after taking out Ajax and Juventus, respectively.

With the quarterfinal draw complete, the rest of the Champions League bracket is set all the way through the final. Here’s a look at the matchups in the quarterfinal round, along with each team’s chances to move on courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

To advance: Chelsea -125, Real Madrid -110

It’s the defending champions against the darlings of the round of 16. This is the headliner matchup in the quarterfinal round, with the Spanish club slightly favored. We’ll see if Chelsea continues to face backlash due to Roman Abramovich’s ties to Vladimir Putin, but the Blues have managed to keep that noise aside for now.

To advance: Manchester City -450, Atletico Madrid +290

Pep Guardiola’s club remains the favorite to lift this trophy, but a matchup with Atletico Madrid will be challenging. Diego Simeone’s club is not fun to play against and tends to create the type of contest Manchester City struggles in. We’ll see how this high-powered scoring unit fares against one of the top defensive clubs in the world.

Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich

To advance: Villarreal +600, Bayern Munich -1400

The German giants are heavy favorites here after crushing RB Salzburg in the second leg of the round of 16. Bayern has gotten things rolling of late and even with Villarreal’s heroics against Juventus, this might be too much for the upstart Spanish club.

Liverpool vs. Benfica

To advance: Liverpool -2000, Benfica +700

Liverpool is the huge favorite here and is playing some of its best football heading into this tie, even with a loss to Inter Milan in the last Champions League game. Benfica got a late header to advance over Ajax, but this is a different level of opponent.

The winner of Chelsea-Real Madrid will meet the winner of Manchester City-Atletico Madrid in the semifinal round on one side of the bracket. The other semifinal will be the winner of Villarreal-Bayern Munich and the winner of Liverpool-Benfica.