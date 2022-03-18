Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 Valspar Championship

The PGA Tour has teed off the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship on Friday morning. Sam Burns was your leader coming out of the first round with a -8 on Thursday. Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, and Jhonattan Vegas followed at -7. Scott Stallings and Justin Thomas have shot out the gate on Friday, shooting five under in the second round in the early going and top the leaderboard at -11 and -10, respectively at 10:20 a.m. ET.

We’ve got a ways to go before the Valspar Championship cut is settled and we know which golfers are headed into the weekend. For now though, we could see some low scores.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the cut line for the Valspar Championship?

The projected cut is -2 as of 10:20 a.m. ET.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Abraham Ancer and Jason Day are at -1 and teeing off this afternoon. Mackenzie Hughes sits at even par and tees off this afternoon. Harold Varner III is even on Friday and +1 for the tournament.