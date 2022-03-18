Edge rusher David Ojabo suffers injury at Michigan Pro Day

Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo suffered an apparent leg injury at his Michigan Pro Day, NFL Network’s Jeffri Chadiha reported Friday. He left the field with the assistance of team trainers, while the specific injury (and its severity) remain unknown. It’s devastating timing for the Wolverine prospect, who has been projected as a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash at 6’4 and 250 lbs. at the NFL Combine this year, further boosting his draft stock after a solid 2021 outing. To pair with his 99th percentile speed, he tested with plenty of burst on the vertical jump at 35” inches (72nd percentile) and 10’2” broad jump (84th percentile).

Ojabo racked up 42 total pressures in his final year with Michigan, including 11 sacks and 5 forced fumbles, alongside teammate Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson currently sits as the odds favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at -400 to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

In Mel Kiper’s latest mock, Ojabo went No. 16 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles, who managed the second-fewest sacks (29) among NFL teams last season.