How will the Packers replace Davante Adams?

The Green Bay Packers just traded their best wide receiver and possibly the best wide receiver in the game when they let Davante Adams go to the Raiders for first and second-round picks. Those picks will of course come in handy when trying to find a way to replace Adams, but there really is no way to replace that connection that Aaron Rodgers had with his No. 1 target.

But the job still needs to be done, which means Green Bay will need to find help via free agency, trades and/or the draft.

Free agent possibilities

There are still a few free agents out there worth signing. One is their own Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who they would now like to retain more than they would have before the Adams trade. But, the list isn’t bad with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, and Jamison Crowder all available.

The safest bets are Smith-Schuster and Jarvis Landry, and both would be good players for Rodgers, but Fuller is the player I’d like to see get a chance with the back-to-back MVP. There’s no doubt that Fuller has dealt with more than his fair share of injuries, but we’ve also seen what he can do as a No. 1 receiver with Deshaun Watson throwing him the ball. His upside with Rodgers is truly right up there with the best in the business if he can stay healthy.

Draft possibilites

If the Packers don’t make a splash in free agency, they should go after a receiver or two with their newly acquired draft picks. People have been mocking wide receivers to the Packers in the first round for years and it never comes to fruition, but if it’s going to happen, it will happen this year.

Much will depend on if they’ve added any wide receivers before the draft. Will they need a field stretcher? Or a possession receiver? Or will they need a player with potential to do it all? That early in the draft you’ll want a do-it-all player, but the team is also in win-now mode and will want production from their top receiver pick from day one.

Green Bay now has the 22nd and 28th overall picks, which doesn’t assure them any receiver they want, but does likely get them one of their Top 5. There is talent and speed at the position, with Chris Olave and Drake London as two of my personal favorites. Both would be able to help the Packers, but they can’t be the No. 1 receiver right from the start. Grabbing a veteran or two is needed for a team in win-now mode.

Trade possibilities

Trades are much more speculative, as they can happen out of the blue for the right price. But, there are a few players out there that might be pried away from their teams. We know the Seattle Seahawks are rebuilding, but they also have two of the best receivers in the game with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Either would be huge gets if the Packers could go that route.

The Rams’ Robert Woods is coming off an injury, but should be ready to go by training camp. He could be expendable with the addition of Allen Robinson in free agency.

In the end, we know they won’t find Adams’ production in one player, but Rodgers could still be just as effective if given a group of above average receivers to choose from.