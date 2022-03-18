Green Bay Packers draft picks following Davante Adams trade

The Green Bay Packers have traded away wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for their first two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Those picks might not be what Packers fans wanted, but they’re better than nothing.

2022 Green Bay Packers draft picks

1st round : 22nd and 28th overall

: 22nd and 28th overall 2nd round: 53rd and 59th overall

53rd and 59th overall 3rd round: 92nd overall

92nd overall 4th round: 132nd and 140th overall

132nd and 140th overall 5th round: 171st overall

171st overall 7th round: 228th overall, 249th overall and 258th overall

With the two extra picks, the Packers now have the sixth-best amount of draft capital in the league. That distinction is usually reserved for teams in much worse situations. Of course, the Packers are in a win-now situation with Aaron Rodgers re-upping for 2-3 seasons. Rodgers could even call it quits after this year for all we know. That means the Packers need to put their best foot forward this season.

With all this draft capital they could trade for more seasoned help at the receiver position, or trade up in the draft for a player they believe will be a strong asset from day one. Whatever they do, it’s not going to be easy to replace Adams’ statistics, but if they play it right, they can still be a playoff team with Super Bowl aspirations.