Where is Saint Peter’s University located?

There have been a handful of big upsets so far in the 2022 NCAA tournament heading into Saturday and the second round. Most notably of those upsets is a little school called St. Peter’s University. The Peacocks, who entered the tournament as a No. 15 seed, knocked off the mighty No. 2 Kentucky 85-79 in the first round on Thursday, one of the bigger upsets in tourney history. So where is this cinderella team located? We go over that for you.

St. Peter’s University basketball location

Where: Jersey City, New Jersey

Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Coach: Shaheen Holloway

The Peacocks are located in Jersey City, N.J., specifically near the McGinley Square neighborhood. Now, if you aren’t familiar with the area, Jersey City is across the Hudson from Manhattan. The waterfront, which is further away from the University, is across from the Freedom Tower. McGinley Square is more inland in Jersey City, closer to the Journal Square area but not too far from Grove Street and downtown.

St. Peter’s will take on Murray State in the second round. No. 7 Murray state took down No. 10 San Francisco on Thursday in the late window.