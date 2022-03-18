 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Valspar Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Valspar Championship tees off at 7:55 a.m. ET on Saturday at the Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 18, 2022 in Palm Harbor, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Valspar Championship, and Matthew Nesmith holds a two-shot lead over Adam Hadwin as we enter the last 18 holes of play.

The University of South Carolina grad has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but is 36 holes from topping a star-studded field in Pinellas County. He sits at -14 following rounds of 67 and a gorgeous 61 on Friday.

But because he’s yet to actually get a trophy as a touring pro, he’s only the fourth choice on the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Thomas at -10 is the chalk at +350, with Sam Burns (-11) at +400, Hadwin falling in at +450, and then Nesmith at +500

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 7:55 a.m., which is when PGA Tour Live begins full coverage on four streams from the first shot to the last. The Golf Channel begins their broadcast from 1-3 p.m., and then the coverage switches to NBC from 3-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Valspar Championship on Saturday.

2022 Valspar Championship, Round 3 tee times

Time Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:00 PM Matthew NeSmith Adam Hadwin
1:50 PM Scott Stallings Sam Burns
1:40 PM Justin Thomas Davis Riley
1:30 PM Webb Simpson Xander Schauffele
1:20 PM Brian Harman Troy Merritt
1:10 PM Martin Kaymer Richy Werenski
1:00 PM Gary Woodland Tommy Fleetwood
12:50 PM David Lipsky Jhonattan Vegas
12:40 PM Stewart Cink Louis Oosthuizen
12:25 PM Matt Fitzpatrick Kevin Kisner
12:15 PM Tyrrell Hatton Joseph Bramlett
12:05 PM Patton Kizzire Kevin Streelman
11:55 AM Brian Stuard Pat Perez
11:45 AM Joel Dahmen Shane Lowry
11:35 AM Robert Streb Brandon Hagy
11:25 AM Kramer Hickok Seung-Yul Noh
11:15 AM Brooks Koepka C.T. Pan
11:05 AM Bill Haas Kiradech Aphibarnrat
10:50 AM Brandon Wu John Huh
10:40 AM Michael Thompson Harry Higgs
10:30 AM Sahith Theegala Brice Garnett
10:20 AM Dustin Johnson Collin Morikawa
10:10 AM Tyler Duncan Alex Noren
10:00 AM J.J. Spaun Doc Redman
9:50 AM Mito Pereira Henrik Stenson
9:40 AM Nick Taylor Russell Knox
9:30 AM Harold Varner III Paul Barjon
9:15 AM Bernd Wiesberger Max McGreevy
9:05 AM Curtis Thompson Adam Svensson
8:55 AM Cameron Tringale Denny McCarthy
8:45 AM Viktor Hovland Wesley Bryan
8:35 AM Matt Kuchar Luke Donald
8:25 AM Nate Lashley Ryan Brehm
8:15 AM Chez Reavie Danny Lee
8:05 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Blake Kennedy
7:55 AM Greyson Sigg Austin Smotherman

