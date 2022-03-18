We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Valspar Championship, and Matthew Nesmith holds a two-shot lead over Adam Hadwin as we enter the last 18 holes of play.

The University of South Carolina grad has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but is 36 holes from topping a star-studded field in Pinellas County. He sits at -14 following rounds of 67 and a gorgeous 61 on Friday.

But because he’s yet to actually get a trophy as a touring pro, he’s only the fourth choice on the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Thomas at -10 is the chalk at +350, with Sam Burns (-11) at +400, Hadwin falling in at +450, and then Nesmith at +500

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 7:55 a.m., which is when PGA Tour Live begins full coverage on four streams from the first shot to the last. The Golf Channel begins their broadcast from 1-3 p.m., and then the coverage switches to NBC from 3-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Valspar Championship on Saturday.