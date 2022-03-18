We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Valspar Championship, and Matthew Nesmith holds a two-shot lead over Adam Hadwin as we enter the last 18 holes of play.
The University of South Carolina grad has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but is 36 holes from topping a star-studded field in Pinellas County. He sits at -14 following rounds of 67 and a gorgeous 61 on Friday.
But because he’s yet to actually get a trophy as a touring pro, he’s only the fourth choice on the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Justin Thomas at -10 is the chalk at +350, with Sam Burns (-11) at +400, Hadwin falling in at +450, and then Nesmith at +500
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 7:55 a.m., which is when PGA Tour Live begins full coverage on four streams from the first shot to the last. The Golf Channel begins their broadcast from 1-3 p.m., and then the coverage switches to NBC from 3-6 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Valspar Championship on Saturday.
2022 Valspar Championship, Round 3 tee times
|Time
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:00 PM
|Matthew NeSmith
|Adam Hadwin
|1:50 PM
|Scott Stallings
|Sam Burns
|1:40 PM
|Justin Thomas
|Davis Riley
|1:30 PM
|Webb Simpson
|Xander Schauffele
|1:20 PM
|Brian Harman
|Troy Merritt
|1:10 PM
|Martin Kaymer
|Richy Werenski
|1:00 PM
|Gary Woodland
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12:50 PM
|David Lipsky
|Jhonattan Vegas
|12:40 PM
|Stewart Cink
|Louis Oosthuizen
|12:25 PM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Kevin Kisner
|12:15 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Joseph Bramlett
|12:05 PM
|Patton Kizzire
|Kevin Streelman
|11:55 AM
|Brian Stuard
|Pat Perez
|11:45 AM
|Joel Dahmen
|Shane Lowry
|11:35 AM
|Robert Streb
|Brandon Hagy
|11:25 AM
|Kramer Hickok
|Seung-Yul Noh
|11:15 AM
|Brooks Koepka
|C.T. Pan
|11:05 AM
|Bill Haas
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|10:50 AM
|Brandon Wu
|John Huh
|10:40 AM
|Michael Thompson
|Harry Higgs
|10:30 AM
|Sahith Theegala
|Brice Garnett
|10:20 AM
|Dustin Johnson
|Collin Morikawa
|10:10 AM
|Tyler Duncan
|Alex Noren
|10:00 AM
|J.J. Spaun
|Doc Redman
|9:50 AM
|Mito Pereira
|Henrik Stenson
|9:40 AM
|Nick Taylor
|Russell Knox
|9:30 AM
|Harold Varner III
|Paul Barjon
|9:15 AM
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Max McGreevy
|9:05 AM
|Curtis Thompson
|Adam Svensson
|8:55 AM
|Cameron Tringale
|Denny McCarthy
|8:45 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Wesley Bryan
|8:35 AM
|Matt Kuchar
|Luke Donald
|8:25 AM
|Nate Lashley
|Ryan Brehm
|8:15 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Danny Lee
|8:05 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Blake Kennedy
|7:55 AM
|Greyson Sigg
|Austin Smotherman