Which NFL quaterbacks have the biggest contracts?

With the breaking news about Deshaun Watson waiving his no-trade clause to the Cleveland Browns, he was assured a re-worked deal if the teams can come to terms. The details of the new deal, per Ian Rapoport, would make Watson the third-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. With this impending move, we take a look at the top-earning quarterbacks in the NFL by total value and average annual salary.

Salary info comes courtesy of Spotrac.

Top-five quarterback contracts (total value)

Patrick Mahomes — $450 million (10 years) Josh Allen — $258.03 million (6 years) Deshaun Watson — $230 million (5 years) Dak Prescott — $160 (4 years) Aaron Rodgers — $150.8 million (3 years)

Top-five quarterback contracts (average annual salary)

Aaron Rodgers — $50.27 million/year Deshaun Watson — $46 million/year Patrick Mahomes — $45 million/year Josh Allen — $43 million/year Dak Prescott — $40 million/year

Top-five quarterback contracts — Most guaranteed