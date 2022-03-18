Which NFL quaterbacks have the biggest contracts?

With the breaking news about Deshaun Watson waiving his no-trade clause to the Cleveland Browns, he was assured a re-worked deal if the teams can come to terms. The details of the new deal, per Ian Rapoport, would make Watson the third-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. With this impending move, we take a look at the top-earning quarterbacks in the NFL by total value and average annual salary.
Salary info comes courtesy of Spotrac.
Top-five quarterback contracts (total value)
- Patrick Mahomes — $450 million (10 years)
- Josh Allen — $258.03 million (6 years)
- Deshaun Watson — $230 million (5 years)
- Dak Prescott — $160 (4 years)
- Aaron Rodgers — $150.8 million (3 years)
Top-five quarterback contracts (average annual salary)
- Aaron Rodgers — $50.27 million/year
- Deshaun Watson — $46 million/year
- Patrick Mahomes — $45 million/year
- Josh Allen — $43 million/year
- Dak Prescott — $40 million/year
Top-five quarterback contracts — Most guaranteed
- Deshaun Watson — $230 million
- Josh Allen — $150 million
- Patrick Mahomes — $141.48 million
- Dak Prescott — $126 million
- Jared Goff — $110.043 million