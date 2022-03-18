 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Which NFL quaterbacks have the biggest contracts?

We discuss the biggest quarterback contracts in the NFL.

By kate.magdziuk and TeddyRicketson
Fantasy Feast Podcast | Top 2022 Free Agency Moves that May Affect Fantasy Football

With the breaking news about Deshaun Watson waiving his no-trade clause to the Cleveland Browns, he was assured a re-worked deal if the teams can come to terms. The details of the new deal, per Ian Rapoport, would make Watson the third-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. With this impending move, we take a look at the top-earning quarterbacks in the NFL by total value and average annual salary.

Salary info comes courtesy of Spotrac.

Top-five quarterback contracts (total value)

  1. Patrick Mahomes — $450 million (10 years)
  2. Josh Allen — $258.03 million (6 years)
  3. Deshaun Watson — $230 million (5 years)
  4. Dak Prescott — $160 (4 years)
  5. Aaron Rodgers — $150.8 million (3 years)

Top-five quarterback contracts (average annual salary)

  1. Aaron Rodgers — $50.27 million/year
  2. Deshaun Watson — $46 million/year
  3. Patrick Mahomes — $45 million/year
  4. Josh Allen — $43 million/year
  5. Dak Prescott — $40 million/year

Top-five quarterback contracts — Most guaranteed

  1. Deshaun Watson — $230 million
  2. Josh Allen — $150 million
  3. Patrick Mahomes — $141.48 million
  4. Dak Prescott — $126 million
  5. Jared Goff — $110.043 million

More From DraftKings Nation