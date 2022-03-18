Jahvon Quinerly injury status: Crimson Tide guard goes down vs. Notre Dame

UPDATE: Quinerly is out for the game with a knee injury, per UA spokesperson.

Jahvon Quinerly is a starting guard for the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. He went down with a scary-looking non-contact injury against No. 11 Notre Dame with 16 minutes to go in the first half of their first round game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

He was helped off the court by trainers, and that’s a huge blow for the No. 6 seed in the West Region. The starting point guard averages 14.3 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. Before exiting, he was unable to connect on his two shot attempts but did come away with one assist. Quinerly had averaged 30.9 minutes per game and had played in all of Alabama’s games in the regular season. He is a staple of their backcourt and it remains to be seen just how big of an impact his absence will be as this first round game continues.

The Crimson Tide closed as a 4.5-point favorite against Notre Dame at DraftKings Sportsbook.