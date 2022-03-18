The start time & TV channel for every second round game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is officially underway and teams are officially being sent packing. We’ve already seen a bevy of upsets and more interesting results will surely be on the way.

Coverage for the second round of March Madness begins at 12:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 19th and Sunday, March 20th. The second-round games will air across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV, and the entire tournament will also air via live stream at March Madness Live.

Here is the complete list of second round start times and TV channels for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We’ll update the Sunday list after Friday wraps and we get specific tip-off times and TV channels.

Second round schedule, Saturday

12:10 p.m. — No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina — CBS

2:40 p.m. — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton — CBS

5:15 p.m. — No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan — CBS

6:10 p.m. — No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond — TNT

7:10 p.m. — No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s — TBS

7:45 p.m. — No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s — CBS

8:40 p.m. — No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State — TNT

9:40 p.m. — No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis — TBS

Second round schedule, Sunday

TBD