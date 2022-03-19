Cordarrelle Patterson to sign second contract with Falcons, per report

Cordarrelle Patterson, a wide receiver who can also play seemingly every other position on offense, has signed a second contract with the Atlanta Falcons. After a breakout season, he gets a second deal with the Falcons, according to a report by Mike Garafolo. The terms of the contract have not yet been announced.

Patterson has become one of the most versatile players in the NFL in recent years. While he’s listed as a WR, he’s been a valuable weapon through the air and the ground. He’s even completed a couple of passes in his NFL career as well, making him a true threat for trick plays. He’s a Super Bowl champion that will automatically bring back that dynamic quality to the Falcons on offense.

2021 performance

Patterson may have had one of his most well-rounded seasons in the NFL last year. He actually led the Atlanta Falcons in rushing and was third on the team in receiving yards. He scored 11 touchdowns, six rushing and five through the air, and racked up over 1,100 all-purpose yards from scrimmage.

What it means for the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have been in and out of the news regarding potential movement at the quarterback position recently, but things have been pretty quiet regarding the rest of the skill players they’ll have on the field in 2022 and beyond. With WR Calvin Ridley suspended at least a season and 2021 breakout Russell Gage departing for Tampa Bay, the Falcons were desperately in need of some playmakers outside of TE Kyle Pitts. For now, they gain some stability and versatility with Patterson, but they’ll still need to make some moves if they want to get Matt Ryan (or whoever’s at QB) some viable receiving options.