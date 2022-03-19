F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Bahrain Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One is in Sakhir this weekend for the latest race. The Bahrain Grand Prix airs Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Practice is wrapping up for the weekend and then it is on to qualifying. The 20 drivers will compete on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. ET to set the starting lineup.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

All F1 events from Bahrain this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN as well. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with odds set at +175 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Five-time winner Lewis Hamilton, who has won the race for the last three years straight, follows closely at +235. The top four is rounded out by Ferrari drivers Charles LeClerc at +550 and Carlos Sainz at +800.

How to watch qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 19

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list