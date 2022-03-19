How to watch F1 qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Sakhir this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 11 a.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Belgian-Dutch driver Max Verstappen is the favorite to win both the qualifying round and the race itself, with odds at +130 to come in with the fastest time during qualifying, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Lewis Hamilton comes in with +285 odds to finish qualifying the fastest.

Verstappen is installed at +175 to win the race outright, which would unseat Lewis Hamilton as the defending Bahrain GP winner for the last three years straight. Hamilton comes in at +235 to win, with a pair of Ferrari drivers Charles LeClerc at +550 and Carlos Sainz at +800.

How to watch qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 19

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list