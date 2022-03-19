Live updates for F1 qualifying at Bahrain Grand Prix

Q2 results: The second round of qualifying is a wrap. Max Verstappen claimed the fastest time in this period. The five slowest drivers were Esteban Ocon, Mick Schumacher, Lando Norris, Alex Albon, and Zhou Guanyu. They will occupy positions 11-15 in Sunday’s race.

Q1 results: The first round of qualifying in the first race of the 2022 F1 season is a wrap. Charles Leclerc claimed the top time in Q1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The five slowest drivers were Yuki Tsunoda, Nico Hülkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, and Nicholas Latifi. They will occupy positions 16-20 in Sunday’s race.

Formula One racing has arrived in Sakhir this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, March 20 at the Bahrain International Circuit, getting underway at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 11 a.m., also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Belgian-Dutch driver Max Verstappen is favored to finish with the fastest qualifier with odds at +130. The closest to him is five-time Bahrain GP winner Lewis Hamilton, who comes in at +285 for the qualifier.

As for the race itself on Sunday, Verstappen is an overwhelming favorite to win at -125. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has moved into the second position on the odds board at +285, while Hamilton has sunk to +850 amidst some pessimism about the Mercedes team. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz follows at +1000.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Bahrain Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.