How to watch the Fr8 208 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will be traveling down to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia for the Fr8 208. The truck series race is scheduled for Saturday, March 19th at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on FS1.
Chandler Smith won the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Mar. 4, leading for 32 laps. Smith has the second-best odds to win Saturday’s race at +700, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, John Hunter Nemechek is the favorite to win this weekend at +500 and the best odds to finish inside the top-3 (+140).
How to watch the Fr8 208 Truck Series race
Date: Saturday, March 19
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
Live streaming the Fr8 208 Truck Series race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Fr8 208, entry list
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Team
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Team
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Toyota
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Ford
|Team DGR
|17
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|Team DGR
|66
|Ty Majeski
|Toyota
|ThorSport Racing
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|Rackley W.A.R
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Toyota
|ThorSport Racing
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|Chevrolet
|AM Racing
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|Niece Motorsports
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|Toyota
|On Point Motorsports
|20
|Matt Mills
|Chevrolet
|J.F. Electric
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Toyota
|ThorSport Racing
|44
|Kris Wright
|Chevrolet
|Niece Motorsports
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Chevrolet
|Niece Motorsports
|51
|Corey Heim
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|Hill Motorsports
|98
|Christian Eckes
|Toyota
|ThorSport Racing
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Toyota
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|GMS Racing
|45
|Lawless Alan
|Chevrolet
|Niece Motorsports
|19
|Derek Kraus
|Chevrolet
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|Young's Motorsports
|46
|Matt Jaskol
|Toyota
|G2G Racing
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|43
|Thad Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|33
|Chris Hacker
|Toyota
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|2
|Jesse Little
|Chevrolet
|Young's Motorsports
|3
|Jordan Anderson
|Chevrolet
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|Ford
|Team DGR
|24
|Jack Wood
|Chevrolet
|GMS Racing
|91
|Colby Howard
|Chevrolet
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|Chevrolet
|CR7 Motorsports
|47
|Brennan Poole
|Toyota
|G2G Racing
|41
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|Niece Motorsports