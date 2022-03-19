 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Fr8 208 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Fr8 208 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
Chandler Smith, driver of the #18 Safelite AutoGlass Toyota, drives during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will be traveling down to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia for the Fr8 208. The truck series race is scheduled for Saturday, March 19th at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on FS1.

Chandler Smith won the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Mar. 4, leading for 32 laps. Smith has the second-best odds to win Saturday’s race at +700, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, John Hunter Nemechek is the favorite to win this weekend at +500 and the best odds to finish inside the top-3 (+140).

How to watch the Fr8 208 Truck Series race

Date: Saturday, March 19
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Fr8 208 Truck Series race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Fr8 208, entry list

Car # Driver Make Team
18 Chandler Smith Toyota Kyle Busch Motorsports
52 Stewart Friesen Toyota Halmar Friesen Racing
15 Tanner Gray Ford Team DGR
17 Ryan Preece Ford Team DGR
66 Ty Majeski Toyota ThorSport Racing
25 Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet Rackley W.A.R
88 Matt Crafton Toyota ThorSport Racing
22 Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet AM Racing
42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet Niece Motorsports
30 Tate Fogleman Toyota On Point Motorsports
20 Matt Mills Chevrolet J.F. Electric
4 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota Kyle Busch Motorsports
16 Tyler Ankrum Toyota Hattori Racing Enterprises
99 Ben Rhodes Toyota ThorSport Racing
44 Kris Wright Chevrolet Niece Motorsports
40 Dean Thompson Chevrolet Niece Motorsports
51 Corey Heim Toyota Kyle Busch Motorsports
56 Timmy Hill Toyota Hill Motorsports
98 Christian Eckes Toyota ThorSport Racing
61 Chase Purdy Toyota Hattori Racing Enterprises
23 Grant Enfinger Chevrolet GMS Racing
45 Lawless Alan Chevrolet Niece Motorsports
19 Derek Kraus Chevrolet McAnally Hilgemann Racing
12 Spencer Boyd Chevrolet Young's Motorsports
46 Matt Jaskol Toyota G2G Racing
38 Zane Smith Ford Front Row Motorsports
43 Thad Moffitt Chevrolet Reaume Brothers Racing
33 Chris Hacker Toyota Reaume Brothers Racing
2 Jesse Little Chevrolet Young's Motorsports
3 Jordan Anderson Chevrolet Jordan Anderson Racing
1 Hailie Deegan Ford Team DGR
24 Jack Wood Chevrolet GMS Racing
91 Colby Howard Chevrolet McAnally Hilgemann Racing
9 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet CR7 Motorsports
47 Brennan Poole Toyota G2G Racing
41 Ross Chastain Chevrolet Niece Motorsports

