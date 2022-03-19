How to watch the Fr8 208 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will be traveling down to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia for the Fr8 208. The truck series race is scheduled for Saturday, March 19th at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on FS1.

Chandler Smith won the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Mar. 4, leading for 32 laps. Smith has the second-best odds to win Saturday’s race at +700, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, John Hunter Nemechek is the favorite to win this weekend at +500 and the best odds to finish inside the top-3 (+140).

How to watch the Fr8 208 Truck Series race

Date: Saturday, March 19

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Fr8 208 Truck Series race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.