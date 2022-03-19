Full starting lineup for the Fr8 208 Truck race at the Atlanta Speedway

The Fr8Auctions 208 will take place this Saturday, March 19th. The race is held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and will be 135 laps. The green flag will fall at 2:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on FS1. This race is part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather. Chandler Smith will have the pole and he will be joined by Stewart Friesen in the front row. John Hunter Nemechek is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +500. Smith and Ryan Preece follow with +700 odds.

Kyle Busch won the race in 2021 and finished in 1:29:43. Busch has won the race two of the last three years winning it in 2019. Grant Enfinger won the race in 2020 with a time of 1:47:05. Busch is not racing this year while Enfinger is +800 to win.

Here is the full starting lineup for Saturday’s Fr8 208 truck race.