Full starting lineup for the Fr8 208 Truck race at the Atlanta Speedway

We’ve got the full racing order for Friday’s Fr8 208 truck race as qualifying wraps.

By DKNation Staff
John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Toyota, drives a damaged truck after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Fr8Auctions 208 will take place this Saturday, March 19th. The race is held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and will be 135 laps. The green flag will fall at 2:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on FS1. This race is part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather. Chandler Smith will have the pole and he will be joined by Stewart Friesen in the front row. John Hunter Nemechek is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +500. Smith and Ryan Preece follow with +700 odds.

Kyle Busch won the race in 2021 and finished in 1:29:43. Busch has won the race two of the last three years winning it in 2019. Grant Enfinger won the race in 2020 with a time of 1:47:05. Busch is not racing this year while Enfinger is +800 to win.

Here is the full starting lineup for Saturday’s Fr8 208 truck race.

2022 Fr8 208, starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Chandler Smith 18
2 Stewart Friesen 52
3 Matt Crafton 88
4 Ty Majeski 66
5 Carson Hocevar 42
6 Matt DiBenedetto 25
7 Austin Wayne Self 22
8 Grant Enfinger 23
9 Tanner Gray 15
10 Tyler Ankrum 16
11 Ryan Preece 17
12 John Hunter Nemechek 4
13 Dean Thompson 40
14 Matt Mills 20
15 Ben Rhodes 99
16 Christian Eckes 98
17 Tate Fogleman 30
18 Derek Kraus 19
19 Corey Heim 51
20 Chase Purdy 61
21 Kris Wright 44
22 Jack Wood 24
23 Timmy Hill 56
24 Lawless Alan 45
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Colby Howard 91
27 Hailie Deegan 1
28 Thad Moffitt 43
29 Chris Hacker 33
30 Spencer Boyd 12
31 Matt Jaskol 46
32 Blaine Perkins 9
33 Jordan Anderson 3
34 Jesse Little 2
35 Brennan Poole 47
36 Ross Chastain 41

