Breaking down the weather forecast for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR is heading down to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Hampton, Georgia. On Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, the Camping World Truck Series will run the Fr8 208, which will be followed up by Nalley Cars 250 (Xfinity Series) at 5 p.m. ET. Then to wrap up race weekend, the Cup Series will run the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at 3 p.m. ET. The Truck and Xfinity series races will air on FS1, while the Cup Series race will be on FOX.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Atlanta Motor Speedway for Saturday and Sunday in Hampton, Georgia, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. It was a rough Friday for NASCAR as they had to postpone practice sessions. Practice for all three circuits was moved to Sunday in place of qualifying.

As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, March 19

Hi 65°, Low 40°: Partly sunny, 4% chance of rain

2:30 p.m. ET, Fr8 208 (135 laps, 208 miles)

5 p.m. ET, Nalley Cars 250 (163, 251 miles)

Sunday, March 20

Hi 66°, Low 38°: Plenty of sunshine, 0% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (325 laps, 500 miles)