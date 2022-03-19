Full starting grid for 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will be heading down south to Hampton, Georgia for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Qualifying for Sunday afternoon’s race was set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, but weather has resulted in its cancellation.

Practice was canceled on Friday due to weather and NASCAR preferred getting in a practice session on Saturday instead of qualifying. The race remains on track to take place Sunday at 3 p.m., airing on FOX.

Chase Briscoe gets the pole position for Sunday’s race and 2021 race winner Ryan Blaney will join him on the front row. Briscoe is +1800 to win as the pole-sitter, a week removed from winning the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix.

Blaney and Kyle Larson are co-favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +950. Joey Logan and Denny Hamlin follow at +1200. Hamlin is the only other Atlanta race champ in this year’s field.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.