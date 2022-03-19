 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting grid for 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 takes place on March 20 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will be heading down south to Hampton, Georgia for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Qualifying for Sunday afternoon’s race was set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, but weather has resulted in its cancellation.

Practice was canceled on Friday due to weather and NASCAR preferred getting in a practice session on Saturday instead of qualifying. The race remains on track to take place Sunday at 3 p.m., airing on FOX.

Chase Briscoe gets the pole position for Sunday’s race and 2021 race winner Ryan Blaney will join him on the front row. Briscoe is +1800 to win as the pole-sitter, a week removed from winning the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix.

Blaney and Kyle Larson are co-favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +950. Joey Logan and Denny Hamlin follow at +1200. Hamlin is the only other Atlanta race champ in this year’s field.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

2022 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
1 Chase Briscoe 14
2 Ryan Blaney 12
3 Joey Logano 22
4 Kyle Busch 18
5 Tyler Reddick 8
6 Chase Elliott 9
7 Ross Chastain 1
8 Kevin Harvick 4
9 Kurt Busch 45
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Alex Bowman 48
12 William Byron 24
13 Daniel Suarez 99
14 Chris Buescher 17
15 Denny Hamlin 11
16 Austin Cindric 2
17 Austin Dillon 3
18 Ty Dillon 42
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 Cole Custer 41
21 Kyle Larson 5
22 Justin Haley 31
23 Erik Jones 43
24 Brad Keselowski 6
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
27 Christopher Bell 20
28 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
29 Michael McDowell 34
30 Noah Gragson 16
31 Harrison Burton 21
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Corey LaJoie 7
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 David Ragan 15
36 Josh Bilicki 77
37 Greg Biffle 44

