How to watch the Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Nalley Cars 250 of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 19 with the Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This is the fifth race of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports Go app. The race is 163 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. Noah Gragson won the United Rentals 200, leading for an incredible 114 laps with a top-two starting point. He is tied for the best odds to win Saturday with Justin Allgaier and A.J. Allmendinger (+700), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch the Nalley Cars 250

Date: Saturday, March 19
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Nalley Cars 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Nalley Cars 250, entry list

Car # Driver Make Team
1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet TrackHouse Racing
2 Austin Cindric Ford Team Penske
3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
4 Kevin Harvick Ford Stewart Haas Racing
5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
6 Brad Keselowski Ford RFK Racing
7 Corey Lajoie Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing
9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
10 Aric Almirola Ford Stewart Haas Racing
11 Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Ryan Blaney Ford Team Penske
14 Chase Briscoe Ford Stewart Haas Racing
15 David Ragan Ford Rick Ware Racing
16 Noah Gragson Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
17 Chris Buescher Ford RFK Racing
18 Kyle Busch Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Martin Truex Jr Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Christopher Bell Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Harrison Burton Ford Wood Brothers Racing
22 Joey Logano Ford Team Penske
23 Bubba Wallace Toyota 23XI Racing
24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
31 Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing
34 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports
38 Todd Gilliland Ford Front Row Motorsports
41 Cole Custer Ford Stewart Haas Racing
42 Ty Dillon Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
43 Erik Jones Chevrolet Petty GMS Motorsports
45 Kurt Busch Toyota 23XI Racing
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing
48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports
51 Cody Ware Ford Rick Ware Racing
77 Josh Bilicki Chevrolet Spire Motorsports
78 BJ McLeod Ford Live Fast Motorsports
99 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet TrackHouse Racing

