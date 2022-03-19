How to watch the Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 19 with the Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This is the fifth race of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports Go app. The race is 163 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. Noah Gragson won the United Rentals 200, leading for an incredible 114 laps with a top-two starting point. He is tied for the best odds to win Saturday with Justin Allgaier and A.J. Allmendinger (+700), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch the Nalley Cars 250

Date: Saturday, March 19

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Nalley Cars 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.