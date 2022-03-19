How to watch the Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 19 with the Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This is the fifth race of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
The race starts at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports Go app. The race is 163 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours. Noah Gragson won the United Rentals 200, leading for an incredible 114 laps with a top-two starting point. He is tied for the best odds to win Saturday with Justin Allgaier and A.J. Allmendinger (+700), per DraftKings Sportsbook.
How to watch the Nalley Cars 250
Date: Saturday, March 19
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live
Live streaming the Nalley Cars 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Nalley Cars 250, entry list
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Team
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Team
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|TrackHouse Racing
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|RFK Racing
|7
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|Team Penske
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|15
|David Ragan
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|16
|Noah Gragson
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|RFK Racing
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Martin Truex Jr
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|Team Penske
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|31
|Justin Haley
|Chevrolet
|Kaulig Racing
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|Stewart Haas Racing
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|43
|Erik Jones
|Chevrolet
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|45
|Kurt Busch
|Toyota
|23XI Racing
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|51
|Cody Ware
|Ford
|Rick Ware Racing
|77
|Josh Bilicki
|Chevrolet
|Spire Motorsports
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Ford
|Live Fast Motorsports
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|TrackHouse Racing