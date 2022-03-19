What time is the 2022 Nalley Cars 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 19th with the Nalley Cars 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The first two stages of the race are each 40 laps with the final stage being 83. The race starts at 5:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FS1 or using the FOX Sports App.

The race is 163 laps and usually lasts just at or over two hours. Christopher Bell won the race in 2019 in 1:48:00. A.J. Allmendinger was the 2020 winner running the race in 2:02:37. Justin Allgaier is the reigning champ winning the race in 2021 with a time of 2:10:50.

Noah Gragson is in the pole position and has the best odds to win with +650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Justin Allgaier and A.J. Allmendinger at +700, and Ty Gibbs, Trevor Bayne, and Daniel Hemric at +1000 to round out the top-five best odds to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.