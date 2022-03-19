 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Nalley Cars 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Nalley Cars 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra, Extra Gum (54) during the NASCAR Xfiinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 on July 10, 2021, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 19th with the Nalley Cars 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The first two stages of the race are each 40 laps with the final stage being 83. The race starts at 5:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FS1 or using the FOX Sports App.

The race is 163 laps and usually lasts just at or over two hours. Christopher Bell won the race in 2019 in 1:48:00. A.J. Allmendinger was the 2020 winner running the race in 2:02:37. Justin Allgaier is the reigning champ winning the race in 2021 with a time of 2:10:50.

Noah Gragson is in the pole position and has the best odds to win with +650 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Justin Allgaier and A.J. Allmendinger at +700, and Ty Gibbs, Trevor Bayne, and Daniel Hemric at +1000 to round out the top-five best odds to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

2022 Nalley Cars 250, starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
1 Noah Gragson 9
2 Josh Berry 8
3 Brandon Jones 19
4 Ty Gibbs 54
5 Trevor Bayne 18
6 Justin Allgaier 7
7 A.J. Allmendinger 16
8 Daniel Hemric 11
9 Ryan Sieg 39
10 Landon Cassill 10
11 Brandon Brown 68
12 Jeb Burton 27
13 Sheldon Creed 2
14 Austin Hill 21
15 Sam Mayer 1
16 Brett Moffitt 2
17 Alex Labbe 36
18 Jeremy Clements 51
19 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26
20 Bayley Currey 4
21 J.J. Yeley 66
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
24 Riley Herbst 98
25 Stefan Parsons 99
26 Mason Massey 91
27 Anthony Alfredo 23
28 Kyle Weatherman 92
29 Sage Karam 44
30 Jade Buford 48
31 Kyle Sieg 28
32 Ryan Vargas 6
33 Matt Mills 5
34 Loris Hezemans 38
35 Shane Lee 35
36 Josh Williams 78
37 Tommy Joe Martins 45
38 Jesse Iwuji 34
39 David Starr 8
40 Brennan Poole 47
41 Chad Finchum 13
42 Dillon Bassett 77
43 Harrison Rhodes 52

