Chicago Bears’ grade through start of free agency

It was another rough season for the Chicago Bears. After a pair of .500 seasons, the Bears struggled to a 6-11 finish in 2021, and the team gave the head coach and GM the boot. That record might have had something to do with the head-scratching decision to stick by Andy Dalton for so much longer than necessary, rather than rookie Justin Fields, and then using the same failed playbook for Fields that they did for Dalton. Now, the Bears are starting over again, and with the page turned, let’s take a look at the Bears are doing in free agency so far.

Bears players added

The Bears settled for former Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones as a consolation prize for their would-be acquisition, Larry Ogunjobi, failing a physical. Jones signed a two-year deal worth $12 million. The added a pair of wide receivers, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown. They signed interior lineman Lucas Patrick from the Packers to a two-year, $8 million contract.

Bears players lost

Chicago sent Kahlil Mack to the Chargers for a second-round pick this year and a third next year. Allen Robinson slipped away to the Rams on $46.5 million deal. Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols left for the Raiders. Running back Damien Williams signed with the Falcons, and wide receiver Jakeem Grant went to the Browns.

Grade so far

D: It stinks for the Bears that the Ogunjobi deal fell through, and Jones isn’t on the same level. Pringle had a good turn as the No. 2 wideout in Kansas City last year, but the Bears still need more at the position. St. Brown isn’t the answer either. The hardest thing to justify is why they settled for little in return for Mack. Sure, injuries marred his season last year, but he’s still a premiere pass rusher. On the bright side, no Andy Dalton in 2022!