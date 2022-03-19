Indianapolis Colts’ grade through start of free agency

The Indianapolis Colts should have been a playoff team last season. All they needed to do was beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final week of the regular season. Easy peasy, until it wasn’t. When they needed some ace play from quarterback Carson Wentz, last year’s big offseason addition, he cratered. Now, he’s in Washington. The Colts gave up their starting quarterback with no viable options for a replacement, in free agency or the draft; that’s how badly they wanted to part ways. Already faced with a big offseason, the future for the Colts got cloudier.

Colts players added

The Colts brought in pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with the Raiders, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. That wasn’t the only former Raider they brought in; cornerback Brandon Facyson signed with Indianapolis too. Other than that, the Colts haven’t made too many headline-grabbing moves. They re-signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox, tackle Matt Pryor, linebacker Zaire Franklin and defensive end Tyquan Lewis.

Colts players lost

Other than a starting quarterback, the Colts haven’t lost too many players in free agency so far. Starting guard Mark Glowinski left for the Giants, and tight end Jack Doyle retired. They gave up starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in the Ngakoue trade.

Grade so far

C: The Colts obviously felt like no quarterback was better than Carson Wentz, so credit for their convictions, or something like that. We’ll see what they do for a replacement. Bradley has a knack for getting solid performances from the players in his defensive system, so that gives some of their under-the-radar moves the chance to be solid contributors. Beyond that, it’s hard to see how anything the Colts are doing is making them better.