Kansas City Chiefs’ grade through start of free agency

Another year, another trip to the AFC Championship for the Kansas City Chiefs. This time they were bested by the upstart Cincinnati Bengals in that game. And with a stranglehold on the AFC, the Chiefs have an important offseason to-do list if they’re going to fend off a arms race within their own division, where the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have each made headline moves clearly aimed at dethroning Kansas City. Here’s how the Chiefs have done in free agency so far.

Chiefs players added

Kansas City started its offseason by using the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown. Hopefully, they’ll get a long-term deal done, because he’s an incredible talent and Mahomes needs him. Another non-addition addition was a new deal to keep defensive lineman Frank Clark around. The’ve now had two notable free agent additions so fa, signing safety Justin Reid to a three-year, $31 million deal and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one year deal worth $10 million.

Chiefs players lost

Center Austin Blythe left after one season, signing with the Seattle Seahawks, but he was only healthy for four games last year. Cornerback Charvarius Ward signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the 49ers.

Grade so far

B+: The Reid moves means the Chiefs are probably going to lose Tryann Mathieu. On paper it’s a downgrade. But maybe they’re banking on Reid reaching his potential after being mired in Houston for his career so far. And Smith-Schuster gives Patrick Mahomes his strongest third receiver he’s had in KC.