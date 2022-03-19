 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full starting lineup for the Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Nalley Cars 250 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on March 18 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, leads Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet, and Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Car Shop Ford, to the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series makes a return to the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway this week for the Nalley Cars 250. The track was repaved and the angle of the track was adjusted, so those who’ve racked up victories on the previous oval track might be thrown for a small “loop” as they get adjusted to the new track.

Qualifying for the Nalley Cars 250 was set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, but it has been canceled due to inclement weather. We’ll see a practice session at 11:40 a.m. ET and that will be followed by the race at 5 p.m. ET. Noah Gragson has the pole position for Saturday’s race and Josh Berry will join him on the front row.

Gragson sits as the odds favorite to win the race ahead of qualifying, with odds at +650 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s closely followed by AJ Allmendinger and Justin Allgaier, both with odds at +700. Allmendinger and Allgaier won the 2020 and 2021 Nalley Cars 250 race, respectively, so their experience gives them a notable edge.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2022 Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity Series race.

2022 Nalley Cars 250, starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Noah Gragson 9
2 Josh Berry 8
3 Brandon Jones 19
4 Ty Gibbs 54
5 Trevor Bayne 18
6 Justin Allgaier 7
7 A.J. Allmendinger 16
8 Daniel Hemric 11
9 Ryan Sieg 39
10 Landon Cassill 10
11 Brandon Brown 68
12 Jeb Burton 27
13 Sheldon Creed 2
14 Austin Hill 21
15 Sam Mayer 1
16 Brett Moffitt 2
17 Alex Labbe 36
18 Jeremy Clements 51
19 Jeffrey Earnhardt 26
20 Bayley Currey 4
21 J.J. Yeley 66
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
24 Riley Herbst 98
25 Stefan Parsons 99
26 Mason Massey 91
27 Anthony Alfredo 23
28 Kyle Weatherman 92
29 Sage Karam 44
30 Jade Buford 48
31 Kyle Sieg 28
32 Ryan Vargas 6
33 Matt Mills 5
34 Loris Hezemans 38
35 Shane Lee 35
36 Josh Williams 78
37 Tommy Joe Martins 45
38 Jesse Iwuji 34
39 David Starr 8
40 Brennan Poole 47
41 Chad Finchum 13
42 Dillon Bassett 77
43 Harrison Rhodes 52

More From DraftKings Nation