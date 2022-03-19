Full starting lineup for the Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series makes a return to the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway this week for the Nalley Cars 250. The track was repaved and the angle of the track was adjusted, so those who’ve racked up victories on the previous oval track might be thrown for a small “loop” as they get adjusted to the new track.

Qualifying for the Nalley Cars 250 was set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, but it has been canceled due to inclement weather. We’ll see a practice session at 11:40 a.m. ET and that will be followed by the race at 5 p.m. ET. Noah Gragson has the pole position for Saturday’s race and Josh Berry will join him on the front row.

Gragson sits as the odds favorite to win the race ahead of qualifying, with odds at +650 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s closely followed by AJ Allmendinger and Justin Allgaier, both with odds at +700. Allmendinger and Allgaier won the 2020 and 2021 Nalley Cars 250 race, respectively, so their experience gives them a notable edge.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2022 Nalley Cars 250 Xfinity Series race.