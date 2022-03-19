New England Patriots grade through start of free agency

Last offseason, we saw the New England Patriots go all in during free agency. The Patriots spent $163 million on eight guys including Matt Judon, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Jalen Mills, Nelson Agholor, Kyle Van Not, and a few more. This free agency has not been as exciting for Patriot’ fans, but they have made a few moves.

Patriots players added (as of March 18)

The big addition was linebacker Mack Wilson who they acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. They also added cornerback Terrance Mitchell which will provide some depth in the secondary as they lost J.C. Jackson to the Chargers in free agency. Offensively, the only new piece they have added so far is running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery. They could use him like the Atlanta Falcons used Cordarelle Patterson last season.

Patriots players lost (as of March 18)

The biggest loss by far was cornerback J.C. Jackson who signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. They also lost linebacker Chase Winovich to the Browns in the Mack Wilson trade. The Patriots lost a bit offensively to say the least. Center Ted Karras signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, while guard Shaq Mason was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They also lost running back Brandon Bolden to the Las Vegas Raiders, so the hope is Montgomery can fill his role.

Grade so far

C: The New England Patriots lost their best cornerback which will be a big hurt to that defense. Adding Terrance Mitchell should help a bit. Mack Wilson gives the Patriots a decent linebacker given everything they could lose.