New York Giants grade through start of free agency

After a 6-10 effort in Joe Judge’s first season as head coach, things got worse for the New York Giants in 2021. Still committed to Daniel Jones at quarterback, the team slipped to 4-13 last season, ending Judge’s tenure as well as general manager Dave Gettleman. So it’s a fresh start for Big Blue, kind of. It’s hard to call it a rebuild with Jones still in the plans, for now, but with the league’s second-worst offense and a bottom third defense, this is a team with a lot of work to do in the offseason. Here’s how things are going so far.

Giants players added

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor joined his fifth team in six seasons, signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Giants. New York added tight end Ricky Seals-Jones from Washington. Guard John Feliciano rejoins Brian Daboll, now the Giants’ head coach, after time together in Buffalo. They brought in another guard in former Colt Mark Glowinski, who signed a three-year, $20 million contract.

Giants players lost

Defensive back Logan Ryan left for the Buccaneers. Defensive tackle Austin Johnson leaves after just one season in New York; he bolted for the Chargers. Tight end Evan Engram signed a deal with the Jaguars.

Grade so far

B: The jury’s ultimately still out until we see what the future holds at quarterback, but bringing in a powerful guard like Glowinski is a good move. It might help running back Saquon Barkley find some of his old form too. None of New York’s losses are really all that impactful so far. Seals-Jones is a push for Engram at tight end, maybe even a slight upgrade. Taylor’s nothing more than a backup, a sub-par one at that, but, hey, he’s not as bad as Mike Glennon.