Philadelphia Eagles grade through start of free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles finished the 2021 season in a hopeful spot. With a promising second season from quarterback Jalen Hurts, the team finished with a 9-8 record and a wild card spot in the playoffs. To build on that success this offseason, the team needs to find help in the secondary as well as beef up its pass rush. Another wide receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith would round out the offense too. Here’s a look at how the Eagles are doing in free agency so far.

Eagles players added

Philadelphia landed a big name to help their pass rush, signing linebacker Hassan Reddick to a three-year, $45 million deal. They also re-signed center Jason Kelce, and a pair of bit players in receiver Greg Ward and defensive back Andre Chachere.

Eagles players lost

The Eagles haven’t lost too many players in free agency yet. They did release Fletcher Cox, but Cox and the team were reportedly talking about a new deal this week.

Grade so far

A: You get the sense that the Eagles might not be done, but bringing in Reddick was a real score for a team that had the fourth fewest sacks of anyone in the NFL. Reddick’s had 23.5 sacks over his last two seasons, and he also grades well against the run, according to his PFF numbers. Any moves the Eagles don’t make in free agency could certainly be covered with their three first-round picks in this year’s draft too.