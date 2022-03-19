San Francisco 49ers grade through start of free agency

The San Francisco 49ers had a relatively quiet start to free agency. Coming off an run to the NFC Championship where they came up just short, the 49ers were expected to make some big moves this summer, specifically around the quarterback position.

49ers players added

The biggest addition for the 49ers so far is cornerback Charvarius Ward. This makes the 49ers significantly better at the cornerback position. They also added defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway and linebacker Oren Burks to the defensive who will help on special teams and for depth. The last guy they’ve added so far is wide receiver/return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud. He will give them an immediate boost on special teams as he was one of the best punt returners in the NFL last season.

49ers players lost

The biggest loss so far was starting defensive lineman D.J. Jones. He was a vital piece to that defense and losing him will hurt. The hope is Javon Kinlaw can fill Jones’ role on the interior of that defensive line. They lost starting guard Laken Tomlinson to the New York Jets as well. Lastly, they lost Raheem Mostert to the Miami Dolphins.

Grade so far

C+: The Charvarius Ward signing was great and fills the 49ers’ biggest need. Aside from that, they haven't made any big splashes. I don't think they are done yet, so look for their grade to rise.