Tennessee Titans grade through start of free agency

A hot start to the 2021 season ended with a cold shower after the Tennessee Titans lost their only playoff game, falling to the surging Cincinnati Bengals. This came despite earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed. But the good news for the Titans is that the core of the lineup, on both sides of the ball, is under contract and ready to roll for 2022. Tennessee has some work to do in the offseason to address needs at the margins of the roster. Here’s a look at how they’re doing in free agency so far.

Titans players added

The biggest move the Titans have made so far was to keep their top pass rusher from hitting the free agent market. They re-signed Harold Landry to a five-year, $87.5 million deal to keep in him blue for a while. They also re-signed center Ben Jones, a key cog in their offensive line. To address a need at tight end, the Titans signed Austin Hooper, from the Browns, to a one-year, $6 million contract.

Titans players lost

Tennessee lost running back D’Onta Foreman to the Carolina Panthers. They released last year’s big addition, wide receiver Julio Jones, after an injury-riddled campaign in Nashville. Another player who got his walking papers was cornerback Janoris Jekins. Offensive guard Rodger Saffold signed a deal with the Bills. They declined to extend a tender to restricted free agent right tackle David Quessenberry, making him a free agent.

Grade so far

B: Cap space was a problem for the Titans this spring, which is why they couldn’t hang onto to two of their starting offensive linemen. However, that money did allow them to re-sign Landry, who would have been much harder to replace, as well as Ben Jones. Hooper was lost in Cleveland, but he’s a better pass catching tight end than the Titans had last season, so that’s a plus.