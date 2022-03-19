Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, March 19

We’re into the weekend in March Madness, so most of the focus will be on the NCAA tournament. As a result, there aren’t many NBA games on the schedule for Saturday. Here we’re going to take a look at some player props for the four-game slate via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cade Cunningham O19.5 points (-120)

Cunningham is questionable for this game due to an illness. If he ends up playing, this is one of the safer points props on the board. Cunningham has scored at least 20 points in all seven games in the month of March. The Cavaliers are still without C Jarrett Allen, which will make it easier for Cunningham to get into the paint. The Cavs don’t really have a defensive stopper to contain Cunningham.

Darius Garland O9.5 assists (-105)

The Pistons-Cavaliers matchup may be lower scoring. It also could be a Cleveland blowout if Cunningham sits. Garland has been back in the lineup after missing time and is doing a great job distributing in March. He has at least double-digit assists in six of the past eight games. If you can get a prop special with some juice on Garland’s points included, that isn’t a bad idea. Garland getting to, say, 25 points and 10-12 assists feels right to me. If you don’t want his assists, Pts + Rebs + Asts may be the way to go at O37.5.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.