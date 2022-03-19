NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, March 19

Just four games are on the card for tonight’s NBA schedule as the 2022 NCAA Tournament continues to take precedence in the basketball world this weekend. Even with a light slate, there’s still opportunities to score big on value plays in DraftKings DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Mason Plumlee, Charlotte Hornets, $4,900

Plumlee is today’s highest-priced value play at $4,900 and will no longer be a value option soon with the way he’s been playing. The Hornets center has averaged 30.5 FP over his last five games, putting up an average of 7.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during that span. As long as he logs in 25 or more minutes against the Mavericks tonight, he should put up similar numbers.

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons, $4,800

The Pistons have a division matchup at the Cavaliers tonight and Stewart is coming off a strong performance heading into the game. Stewart put up 16 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday’s victory over the Magic, earning DFS users 33.5 points for that night. He’s done well for himself in their prior three outings against Cleveland, so consider him for your lineup.

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, $4,600

Powell has seen an increase in minutes over the last five games and has seen an uptick in his fantasy numbers as a result. Averaging over 27 minutes, he has put up 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in that stretch. Expect that to carry over into tonight’s battle against Charlotte.