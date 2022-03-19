Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Timberwolves on Saturday

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA will take the floor in Minneapolis on Saturday, March 19th when the Milwaukee Bucks head on the road for a matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Milwaukee won eight of their last nine games, and Minnesota won nine of their last 10 contests.

The Bucks are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making the Timberwolves +125 underdogs. The over/under is set at 244.5.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves, 5:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +2.5

Both teams haven’t played since Wednesday, but Minnesota is playing their second straight home game, while the Bucks are on the road for the fourth game in a row. It’s a slight edge for the Timberwolves, but we’ll side with the home team getting the points.

Over/Under: Under 244.5

The Timberwolves play faster than any team in the NBA and plenty of stats show there will be a ton of points scored in this matchup, but this is far too high of a number to take with any confidence. I’ll bet against both teams reaching 120 points in this contest.

