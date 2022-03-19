Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Hornets on Saturday

The Dallas Mavericks had a three-game winning streak ended in their last time out, but they will return to the floor Saturday night for a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, which will enter as winners of three in a row.

The Hornets are 1.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 moneyline odds, making the Mavericks +100 underdogs. The over/under is set at 223.

Mavericks vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets -1.5

Charlotte has a significant advantage in this betting spot as they’re playing their second straight home game and haven’t played since Wednesday. Meanwhile, Dallas played in Philadelphia on Friday night, and this will be their fifth straight road game and their third in four nights. Take the Hornets with a major rest advantage.

Over/Under: Over 223

These two teams play fairly different styles of basketball as the Hornets rank No. 3 in the league in possessions per game, while Dallas likes to slow things down and rank dead last in that statistic. This game should be played more at Charlotte’s pace as they can dictate the tempo Saturday night’s matchup surpasses the 223 point total.

