Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Wizards on Saturday

Are the Los Angeles Lakers back? Many Lakers fans will likely say just that after a 128-123 OT win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. LeBron James scored 36 points and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double, just like the team had envisioned before everything fell apart this season. The Lakers are still down in the West at 30-40 and have a lot of work to do to try and avoid a lower seed in the play-in tournament.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Lakers vs. Wizards on Saturday night.

Lakers vs. Wizards, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +3

If no one is going to sit on the second of a back-to-back, I’ll ride the momentum with the Lakers getting points on the road. Washington has lost six in a row and one of those losses during this streak was to the Lakers. It’s late in the season and the Wizards have nothing to play for at this point, well outside the playoff picture in the East. This has to be another spot where LeBron and Russ elevate their games to get the Lakers another victory.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

Neither team is a great defensive squad. The Wizards are at least healthy and have Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma in the lineup. James and Russ should get everything they want in this one and the motivation should come into play late. The spread suggests the books don’t think the Lakers or Wizards will pull away. If it’s a close matchup, we could see OT or trading baskets late. I think this one just gets over.

