Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Edwards and Waseem are set to face off in the ring on Saturday in a flyweight title bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By DKNation Staff

Sunny Edwards of United Kingdom punches Jayson Mama of Philippines during the IBF World flyweight title fight between Sunny Edwards and Jayson Mama at Coca-Cola Arena on December 11, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

The Probellum boxing promotion continues its big weekend with its second night of boxing matches in as many days. 10 more boxing matches are on deck with the PPV getting started at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 19th. The PPV comes to you from the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The main event for the PPV features Sunny Edwards defending his IBF World Flyweight Title against Muhammad Waseem. The PPV will be available on Discovery+.

How to watch Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem

The PPV gets started early at 11:00 a.m. ET. The main event ringwalks are tentatively scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. They are subject to change and are dependent on how long the earlier fights on the card last.

In the UK, the PPV will be available on Eurosport. In the U.S., the event will be live streamed on Discovery+.

Fighter history

Edwards enters with an undefeated 17-0 record and has four knockout victories. He won his last match against Jayson Mama by unanimous decision in December of 2021. Edwards is the heavy favorite with -1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Waseem enters this match on a four-bout win streak. He has a 12-1 record with eight knockouts. In November of 2021, he was victorious over Rober Barerra by unanimous decision.

Full card for Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem

  • Title fight: Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem; IBF world flyweight title
  • Regis Prograis vs. Tyrone McKenna; Super lightweight
  • TJ Doheny vs. Cesar Juarez; Featherweight
  • Hovhannes Bachkov vs. Cristian Rafael Coria; Super lightweight
  • Peter McGrail vs. Uriel Lopez; Super bantamweight
  • Faizan Anwar vs. Khojiakbar Qodirokhunov; Lightweight
  • Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Mohamed Kashinde; Super featherweight
  • Bader Samreen vs. Dennis Bartos; Lightweight
  • Jamie King vs. Naveen Verma; Cruiserweight
  • Khalid Ayub vs. Annem Sivareddy; Light heavyweight

Odds

Moneyline

Sunny Edwards: -1400
Muhammad Waseem: +800

