Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The Probellum boxing promotion continues its big weekend with its second night of boxing matches in as many days. 10 more boxing matches are on deck with the PPV getting started at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 19th. The PPV comes to you from the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The main event for the PPV features Sunny Edwards defending his IBF World Flyweight Title against Muhammad Waseem. The PPV will be available on Discovery+.

How to watch Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem

The PPV gets started early at 11:00 a.m. ET. The main event ringwalks are tentatively scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. They are subject to change and are dependent on how long the earlier fights on the card last.

In the UK, the PPV will be available on Eurosport. In the U.S., the event will be live streamed on Discovery+.

Fighter history

Edwards enters with an undefeated 17-0 record and has four knockout victories. He won his last match against Jayson Mama by unanimous decision in December of 2021. Edwards is the heavy favorite with -1400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Waseem enters this match on a four-bout win streak. He has a 12-1 record with eight knockouts. In November of 2021, he was victorious over Rober Barerra by unanimous decision.

Full card for Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem

Title fight : Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem; IBF world flyweight title

: Sunny Edwards vs. Muhammad Waseem; IBF world flyweight title Regis Prograis vs. Tyrone McKenna; Super lightweight

TJ Doheny vs. Cesar Juarez; Featherweight

Hovhannes Bachkov vs. Cristian Rafael Coria; Super lightweight

Peter McGrail vs. Uriel Lopez; Super bantamweight

Faizan Anwar vs. Khojiakbar Qodirokhunov; Lightweight

Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Mohamed Kashinde; Super featherweight

Bader Samreen vs. Dennis Bartos; Lightweight

Jamie King vs. Naveen Verma; Cruiserweight

Khalid Ayub vs. Annem Sivareddy; Light heavyweight

Odds

Moneyline

Sunny Edwards: -1400

Muhammad Waseem: +800

