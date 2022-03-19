Full list of odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament entering Second Round

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is in the books and as we prepare for round two, we have updated national championship odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
To no surprise, the Gonzaga Bulldogs enter the second round as the favorites to cut down the nets in New Orleans at +250. The Bulldogs stepped on the gas late to torch Georgia State 93-72 on Thursday and certainly look the part of a team ready to win its first natty. Once again following the Zags are the Arizona Wildcats, who clock in at +500. The Pac-12 champions got by Wright State with an 87-70 victory on Friday and continue to roll even with Kerr Kriisa still sidelined.
Those two are followed by the Kansas Jayhawks (+600), the Auburn Tigers (+1000), and the defending national champion Baylor Bears (+1000) as the favorites.
Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship after the First Round is complete.
2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Gonzaga
|+250
|Arizona
|+500
|Kansas
|+600
|Baylor
|+1000
|Auburn
|+1000
|Tennessee
|+1200
|Texas Tech
|+1400
|Purdue
|+1400
|Duke
|+1600
|Villanova
|+1800
|UCLA
|+1800
|Houston
|+1800
|Illinois
|+5000
|Texas
|+5000
|Arkansas
|+5000
|Saint Marys
|+6000
|North Carolina
|+6000
|Wisconsin
|+6000
|Providence
|+8000
|Michigan
|+9000
|Murray State
|+9000
|Memphis
|+10000
|Michigan State
|+15000
|Ohio State
|+20000
|Miami FL
|+20000
|TCU
|+20000
|Creighton
|+30000
|Notre Dame
|+30000
|Richmond
|+30000
|Iowa State
|+30000
|New Mexico State
|+50000
|Saint Peter's
|+100000
