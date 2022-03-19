 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament entering Second Round

We’ve got the full list of odds on which team will cut down the nets in New Orleans and become the 2022 NCAA Champion from DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Nick Simon
Bennedict Mathurin of the Arizona Wildcats shoots against the Wright State Raiders during the second half in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 18, 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is in the books and as we prepare for round two, we have updated national championship odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

To no surprise, the Gonzaga Bulldogs enter the second round as the favorites to cut down the nets in New Orleans at +250. The Bulldogs stepped on the gas late to torch Georgia State 93-72 on Thursday and certainly look the part of a team ready to win its first natty. Once again following the Zags are the Arizona Wildcats, who clock in at +500. The Pac-12 champions got by Wright State with an 87-70 victory on Friday and continue to roll even with Kerr Kriisa still sidelined.

Those two are followed by the Kansas Jayhawks (+600), the Auburn Tigers (+1000), and the defending national champion Baylor Bears (+1000) as the favorites.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship after the First Round is complete.

2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
Gonzaga +250
Arizona +500
Kansas +600
Baylor +1000
Auburn +1000
Tennessee +1200
Texas Tech +1400
Purdue +1400
Duke +1600
Villanova +1800
UCLA +1800
Houston +1800
Illinois +5000
Texas +5000
Arkansas +5000
Saint Marys +6000
North Carolina +6000
Wisconsin +6000
Providence +8000
Michigan +9000
Murray State +9000
Memphis +10000
Michigan State +15000
Ohio State +20000
Miami FL +20000
TCU +20000
Creighton +30000
Notre Dame +30000
Richmond +30000
Iowa State +30000
New Mexico State +50000
Saint Peter's +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation