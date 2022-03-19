Full list of odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament entering Second Round

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is in the books and as we prepare for round two, we have updated national championship odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

To no surprise, the Gonzaga Bulldogs enter the second round as the favorites to cut down the nets in New Orleans at +250. The Bulldogs stepped on the gas late to torch Georgia State 93-72 on Thursday and certainly look the part of a team ready to win its first natty. Once again following the Zags are the Arizona Wildcats, who clock in at +500. The Pac-12 champions got by Wright State with an 87-70 victory on Friday and continue to roll even with Kerr Kriisa still sidelined.

Those two are followed by the Kansas Jayhawks (+600), the Auburn Tigers (+1000), and the defending national champion Baylor Bears (+1000) as the favorites.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship after the First Round is complete.

2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Odds Team Odds Team Odds Gonzaga +250 Arizona +500 Kansas +600 Baylor +1000 Auburn +1000 Tennessee +1200 Texas Tech +1400 Purdue +1400 Duke +1600 Villanova +1800 UCLA +1800 Houston +1800 Illinois +5000 Texas +5000 Arkansas +5000 Saint Marys +6000 North Carolina +6000 Wisconsin +6000 Providence +8000 Michigan +9000 Murray State +9000 Memphis +10000 Michigan State +15000 Ohio State +20000 Miami FL +20000 TCU +20000 Creighton +30000 Notre Dame +30000 Richmond +30000 Iowa State +30000 New Mexico State +50000 Saint Peter's +100000

