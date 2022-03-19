David Avanesyan vs. Oskari Metz: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Saturday, March 19th has boxing action throughout the entire day. One of the biggest events is a Queensberry Promotions PPV from the OVO Arena in London, England. An 11-fight card is capped off by a European welterweight title fight between David Avanesyan and Oskari Metz. The event gets started at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be available in the UK on BT Sport. The event will not be available live in the U.S.

How to watch David Avanesyan vs. Oskari Metz

The action gets started at 3:30 p.m. ET and the ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. That is subject to change depending on the timing of the matches preceding it.

Fighter history

Avanesyan enters with a 28-3-1 record with 16 knockouts so far in his career. He is the reigning European welterweight champion. He made short work of Liam Taylor in October of 2021 with a second-round knockout by way of a left hook.

Metz puts his undefeated record on the line for this match. He enters with a 15-0 record and has had five knockout wins. Most recently, he had a split decision victory over Emanuele Cavalluci in August of 2021.

Full card for David Avanesyan vs. Oskari Metz

Title fight : David Avanesyan vs. Oskari Metz; European welterweight title

: David Avanesyan vs. Oskari Metz; European welterweight title Dennis McCann vs. Charles Tondo; Bantamweight

Louie Lynn vs. James Beech Jr; Featherweight

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Jez Smith; Middleweight

Mark Chamberlain vs. Jeff Ofori; Lightweight

Sam Noakes vs. Vincenzo Finiello; Lightweight

Henry Turner vs. Ivan Njegac; Super lightweight

Masood Abdulah vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti; Super featherweight

Sonny Ali vs. Des Newton; Super lightweight

Khalid Ali vs. TBA; Welterweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Adan Martinez; Super featherweight

Odds

Moneyline

David Avanesyan: -2500

Oskari Metz: +1000

