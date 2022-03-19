Who has the best and worst odds to reach the Final Four out of the Midwest region after round one

The top four seeds of the Midwest region advanced after the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but it featured four upsets with three double-digit seeds ready to go for Round 2.

Let’s take a look at the odds of some of its top contenders at DraftKings Sportsbook as we enter the second round of March Madness.

Here are the odds for each remaining team in the Midwest region to make it to the Final Four entering the second round of the tournament. The top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks remain the betting favorites with the No. 2 Auburn Tigers closely behind.

The No. 3 seed Wisconsin Badgers and No. 4 seed Providence Friars avoided Round 1 upsets, but there is a major drop off in odds between them and the top two in the Midwest region. Half the first round matchups saw upsets, and while wild longshots didn’t secure wins, we see the 9-12 seeds all playing this weekend.

No. 1 Kansas: +100

No. 2 Auburn: +150

No. 3 Wisconsin: +900

No. 4 Providence: +1200

No. 9 Creighton: +3000

No. 10 Miami, FL: +2000

No. 11 Iowa State: +2500

No. 12 Richmond: +3000

