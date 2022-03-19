Who has the best and worst odds to reach the Final Four out of the South region after round one

The first round of the NCAA Tournament is in the books and while the two days featured plenty of upsets, not many of them came from the South region. The top five seeds advanced to Round 2 with just one double-digit seed remaining in the field from the region.

Let’s take a look at the odds of some of its top contenders at DraftKings Sportsbook as we enter the second round of March Madness.

Here are the odds for each remaining team in the South region to make it to the Final Four entering the second round of the tournament. The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats remain the betting favorite with the No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers following behind. The Illinois Fighting Illini were the only team among the top five seeds that had much trouble in the first round, barely surviving Chattanooga.

The No. 10 seed Michigan State Spartans are the lone double-digit seed left in the region, but the ninth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs are the biggest longshots to reach the Final Four.

No. 1 Arizona: +150

No. 2 Villanova: +400

No. 3 Tennessee: +250

No. 4 Illinois: +1200

No. 5 Houston: +400

No. 7 Ohio State: +3500

No. 9 TCU: +5000

No. 10 Michigan State: +3000

