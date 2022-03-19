Who has the best and worst odds to reach the Final Four out of the West region after round one

First Round action out of the West Region in the NCAA Tournament is complete. The top four seeds — Gonzaga, Duke, Texas Tech and Arkansas — are still alive. But there’s chaos in the bottom half of the seed list, highlighted by victories from No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 12 New Mexico State.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, here are the odds for each remaining team in the West Region to make it to the Final Four entering the second round of the tournament.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs, the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, didn’t exactly have a smooth first game; they trailed in the second half didn’t really pull away from No. 16 Georgia State until there were about 10 minutes remaining in the game. However, they still have the best odds of any team to make the trip to New Orleans (-160).

The Bulldogs will face No. 9 Memphis in the Second Round, and if the Tigers can pull off the upset, this region would open up wide for them. Memphis looked plenty capable of competing with Gonzaga as it was extremely impressive during its 64-53 win over Boise State on Thursday. The Tigers hold +3000 odds to get to the Final Four.

No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 12 New Mexico State were the two big upset winners, claiming wins as double digit seeds over Alabama and UConn, respectively. The Irish advances to face No. 3 Texas Tech while the Aggies face No. 4 Arkansas.

No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs -150

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils +400

No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders +350

No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks +900

No. 7 Michigan State Spartans +3000

No. 9 Memphis Tigers +2500

No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish +5000

No. 12 New Mexico State Aggies +8000

