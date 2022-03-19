No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Baylor Bears face off against the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. The East Region game is taking place in Fort Worth, Texas, with tip-off scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Baylor-North Carolina at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Baylor did what No. 1 seeds should do when they play No. 16 seeds, and they blew out the Norfolk State Spartans 85-49 on Thursday. Bears fans had to be thrilled watching the Kentucky Wildcats lose their Round 1 game because Baylor’s path just got a whole lot easier if they can take advantage.

North Carolina built a significant lead continued to destroy the No. 9 seed Marquette Golden Eagles 95-63 in the first round. The Tar Heels are 1-0 in the NCAA Tournament in the Hubert Davis era, but an upset win over Baylor would be far more impressive.

Baylor is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 149.

How to watch Baylor vs. North Carolina

Date: Saturday, March 19

Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Baylor -5.5, O/U 149