No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Baylor Bears and North Carolina Tar Heels face off on Saturday for the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Norfolk State vs Baylor Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Baylor Bears face off against the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. The East Region game is taking place in Fort Worth, Texas, with tip-off scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Baylor-North Carolina at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Baylor did what No. 1 seeds should do when they play No. 16 seeds, and they blew out the Norfolk State Spartans 85-49 on Thursday. Bears fans had to be thrilled watching the Kentucky Wildcats lose their Round 1 game because Baylor’s path just got a whole lot easier if they can take advantage.

North Carolina built a significant lead continued to destroy the No. 9 seed Marquette Golden Eagles 95-63 in the first round. The Tar Heels are 1-0 in the NCAA Tournament in the Hubert Davis era, but an upset win over Baylor would be far more impressive.

Baylor is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 149.

How to watch Baylor vs. North Carolina

Date: Saturday, March 19
Time: 12:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Baylor -5.5, O/U 149

