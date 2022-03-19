 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Providence Friars and Richmond Spiders face off on Saturday for the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-South Dakota State vs Providence Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Providence Friars face off against the No. 12 Richmond Spiders on Saturday. The Midwest Region game is taking place in Buffalo, New York with tip-off scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Providence-Richmond at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Providence getting upset early in Round 1 was a trendy upset pick, but the Friars pulled away late for a 66-57 victory over the No. 13 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Thursday afternoon. Providence has a 26-5 record with tons of close victories this season.

Richmond pulled off one of the more surprising upsets of the first round when the Spiders knocked off the cold-shooting fifth-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes 67-63. Richmond kept its hot streak rolling fresh off an Atlantic-10 Tournament title and improved their record to 24-12 this season.

Providence is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 134.

How to watch Providence vs. Richmond

Date: Saturday, March 19th
Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Providence -3, O/U 134

