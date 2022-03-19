No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Providence Friars face off against the No. 12 Richmond Spiders on Saturday. The Midwest Region game is taking place in Buffalo, New York with tip-off scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Providence-Richmond at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Providence getting upset early in Round 1 was a trendy upset pick, but the Friars pulled away late for a 66-57 victory over the No. 13 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Thursday afternoon. Providence has a 26-5 record with tons of close victories this season.

Richmond pulled off one of the more surprising upsets of the first round when the Spiders knocked off the cold-shooting fifth-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes 67-63. Richmond kept its hot streak rolling fresh off an Atlantic-10 Tournament title and improved their record to 24-12 this season.

Providence is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 134.

How to watch Providence vs. Richmond

Date: Saturday, March 19th

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Providence -3, O/U 134