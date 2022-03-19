 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Tennessee and Michigan face off on Saturday in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round - Colorado State vs Michigan Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers face off against the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday The South Region game is taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana with tip-off scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Tennessee-Michigan at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Tennessee wasted no time blowing the doors off the No. 14 seed Longwood Lancers with an 88-56 victory in Round 1. The Volunteers will enter with a 27-7 record and have not lost in a month as they look to extend an eight-game winning streak.

Michigan overcame a midweek injury to point guard DeVante’ Jones as the Wolverines knocked off the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams to start the first-round games Thursday. Michigan barely squeaked into the big dance and holds an 18-14 record.

Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 136.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, March 19th
Time: 5:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Tennessee -6, O/U 136

