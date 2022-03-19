No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers face off against the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday The South Region game is taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana with tip-off scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Tennessee-Michigan at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Tennessee wasted no time blowing the doors off the No. 14 seed Longwood Lancers with an 88-56 victory in Round 1. The Volunteers will enter with a 27-7 record and have not lost in a month as they look to extend an eight-game winning streak.

Michigan overcame a midweek injury to point guard DeVante’ Jones as the Wolverines knocked off the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams to start the first-round games Thursday. Michigan barely squeaked into the big dance and holds an 18-14 record.

Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 136.

How to watch Tennessee vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, March 19th

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Tennessee -6, O/U 136