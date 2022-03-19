 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

Gonzaga and Memphis face off on Saturday for the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Gonzaga vs Georgia State Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against the No. 9 Memphis Tigers on Saturday. The West Region game is taking place in Portland, Oregon, with tip-off scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Gonzaga-Memphis at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Gonzaga trailed the No. 16 seed Georgia State Panthers with 13 minutes to play before the Bulldogs took control quickly for a 93-72 Round 1 win. The Bulldogs are now 27-3 and the favorites to win the national championship.

Memphis saw the return of Emoni Bates, who hadn’t been available since January 27th, though he played just 3 minutes in the Tigers’ 64-53 victory over the No. 9 seed Boise State Broncos. After plenty of ups and downs this season, Memphis is playing their best basketball at the right time.

Gonzaga is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 154.5.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Memphis

Date: Saturday, March 19th
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Gonzaga -10, O/U 154.5

