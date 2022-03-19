No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against the No. 9 Memphis Tigers on Saturday. The West Region game is taking place in Portland, Oregon, with tip-off scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Gonzaga-Memphis at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Gonzaga trailed the No. 16 seed Georgia State Panthers with 13 minutes to play before the Bulldogs took control quickly for a 93-72 Round 1 win. The Bulldogs are now 27-3 and the favorites to win the national championship.

Memphis saw the return of Emoni Bates, who hadn’t been available since January 27th, though he played just 3 minutes in the Tigers’ 64-53 victory over the No. 9 seed Boise State Broncos. After plenty of ups and downs this season, Memphis is playing their best basketball at the right time.

Gonzaga is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 154.5.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Memphis

Date: Saturday, March 19th

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Gonzaga -10, O/U 154.5